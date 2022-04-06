Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news The Today show host was inundated with messages

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special.

On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation.

MORE: Hoda Kotb gets candid about questions daughters ask about adoption

Alongside a photo of the two women, the caption read: "Repost from @karenswensen. Please stop and PRAY or send positive thoughts for the safe rescue of Sr. Suellen Tennyson, a Marianite nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso, Africa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb announces split from fiance Joel Schiffman

"She has been a dear, dear friend for 25 years. (Second picture includes the 2 other nuns who were attacked. Only Sr. Suellen was kidnapped but we pray for the rescue and safety of all!)."

The post sparked a huge response from Hoda's social media followers who commented: "Terrifying to hear, prayers for them all," and, "Prayers for the rescue of Dr. Suellen and healing for all".

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

MORE: Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

There were tearful emojis and many, many more messages as they wished for the safe return of the nun.

Hoda reposted her friend's message in the hopes of the safe return of the kidnapped nun

A statement from her diocese explained more details of the 83-year-old woman's disappearance.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares sweet tribute to Jenna Bush Hager following career milestone

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about her childhood in revealing chat with Amy Schumer

It read: "Overnight Monday to Tuesday, unidentified armed men went to the community of nuns at Yalgo parish in Kaya diocese.

Hoda shared the terrifying story with her 2million followers

"They kidnapped Sister Suellen Tennyson from the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross.

"Suellen Tennyson was taken away to an unknown destination by her kidnappers who before leaving vandalized rooms and sabotaged the community's vehicle, which they tried to drive off."

She had been stationed in a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Africa where she had been a missionary since 2014.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.