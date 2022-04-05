Hoda Kotb gets candid about her daughters asking questions about their adoption The Today star adopted two young daughters, Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb has spoken out about raising her two young daughters and the questions she's being asked by them regarding their adoption.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

In her popular podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the mom-of-two chatting to country star Thomas Rhett, who adopted his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, in 2017.

The conversation turned to their experiences raising their children, and the Today star asked the singer: "As you know I adopted two children and a lot of questions are already coming up that I get from Haley and that I will get from Hope too.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb shares glimpse inside her incredible New York apartment

"What questions is Willa Gray asking and how have you guys navigated that? I've got two kids from different countries and there are questions a pop."

MORE: Hoda Kotb describes incredible chat she had with stranger

MORE: Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Thomas replied: "It's hard as I think when you become a parent you think 'I'm a dad I have all the answers' or 'I'm a mom and I have all the answers,' and adoption is one of the most beautiful things in the world and I don't think that you go 'Oh in six years I'm going to start answering some really intense questions.'

Today's Hoda Kotb opened up about her daughters and their questions about adoption

"But I don't know if you felt like this at all, but what age? What age is the right age? The world is moving so fast and to have a conversation with a six-year-old about that, I might be too old school but I think 'Maybe we wait until she's ten'.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares sweet tribute to Jenna Bush Hager following career milestone

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about her childhood in revealing chat with Amy Schumer

"She [Willa] asks questions all the time, she says to Lauren 'When can we go and see my friends in Uganda?' "I love the innocence they have, they haven't been jaded by the world yet. In your parent brain you want to keep their innocence as long as possible."

Hoda adopted her two young daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda opened up about her own experience, telling Thomas: "Kids are funny they ask questions. Haley holds my skin up to her skin and says 'Am I darker than you momma? What about Hopey, is she darker than me?'

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish NY home where she will co-parent her daughters

MORE: Hoda Kotb fans are overjoyed amid her latest career news

"And that is interesting, we kind of make jokes about it but you want to preserve where they are from so they remember. I feel if you don't know your identity, how are you going to live your life?

"You've got to figure out a way to navigate."

Hoda adopted her two daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

They regularly appear on the star's social media account and recently made a TV appearance while their mom was presenting the Fourth Hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager in New Orleans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.