Kelly Clarkson wows in figure-hugging dress - but fans focus on something else

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to wowing fans with her incredible fashion on her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She routinely dazzles in chic and well styled outfits, typically favoring maxi dresses with plunging necklines and big, flattering belts.

However, while the singer definitely knows how to best accentuate her looks, and fans are always complimenting her outfit choices as well as looking to recreate them, Kelly's latest post to Instagram seemed to have followers far too distracted and focused on something that wasn't her fashion.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson collapses on stage after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

Nothing elicits quite a response as some iconic 2000s nostalgia, and a recent photo from the star's latest guests on her show seriously proved it.

The Since You've Been Gone singer shared a photo with her guests looking stunning as ever as she wore a tiered, full length dress with flowy sleeves and a leopard print, perfectly styled with a wide, corset-like belt with a horsebit clasp.

While some fans took to the comments to gush over her style, writing: "I love Kelly's dress!" as well as: "Beautiful, love you style!" fans couldn't help but freak out over something else: who was posing alongside her.

The epic picture

It was none other than the iconic Backstreet Boys, whose visit to the popular daytime show had fans reminiscing over the epic dances they recreated and songs they belted out during the boyband's prime.

The boys are definitely back, and stopped by the show to celebrate their epic reunion and promote the tour they're currently performing, DNA, to which they just announced new shows worldwide had been added.

The Backstreet Boys recently elicited even more nostalgia when they performed with fellow 2000s popstars NSYNC

Upon seeing the star-studded picture featuring Kelly and the band, fans rushed to express their excitement and anticipation, writing: "Backstreet's Back! Can't wait!" and: "Omg can't waaaait to watch them!" as well as: "I love Backstreet Boys, I've been a fan for over 20 years."

The host described the episode with them as "larger than life" and they discussed everything from the current tour to memories from previous ones.

