Kelly Clarkson looks spectacular in bold leather little black dress

Kelly Clarkson has been known to show off some incredible looks, whether it's on The Voice or her own talk show, and now she's doing it on a whole new program.

The singer took to the stage for the latest episode of her new competition show American Song Contest in a bold outfit that represented a new style for her.

While sticking to her penchant for mini-dresses that accentuated her hourglass shape, she adopted a different style with her black leather outfit, one featuring a wrap silhouette with a skirt underneath and oversized sleeves.

The outfit not only perfectly hugged her figure but also showed off her toned legs, which she adorned with black tights and matching leather shoes.

Kelly shared a behind-the-scenes version of the outfit on her social media, and fans were instantly enamored, inundating her with heart and flame emojis galore.

"Her attitude [is] savage but her heart is gold," one commented, with another saying: "Just sing to us dressed like that woman…yes! Stunning!" and a third also adding: "You look amazing! But then you always do!"

Kelly decked out in leather for the new episode of American Song Contest

The NBC show, which Kelly is hosting alongside Snoop Dogg, premiered last week and has already become a hit with fans, with several established musicians like Jewel, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, and The Voice winner Jordan Smith among the competitors.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

The singer hosts the nationwide song competition with Snoop Dogg

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

