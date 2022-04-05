Kelly Clarkson turns heads in metallic mini dress on American Song Contest

Kelly Clarkson wowed in yet another mini dress on Monday night as she hosted the latest episode of American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg.

The award-winning singer looked fabulous dressed in a sky blue metallic mini dress, which cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's toned physique.

The sparkly number was teamed with a pair of black tights. Kelly shared footage from the program on Instagram after the show, during the tense moment the audience found out the jury results.

Tennessee's Tyler Braden made the cut, and fans had mixed feelings about this.

While many were pleased to see Tyler go through, with comments such as: "Congrats @tylerbradenmusic," and "YES Tennessee, so well deserved!" others were cheering on their own favorites. "It should have been Riker, his song was so much more upbeat," one wrote, while another commented: "Grant or Riker should have got the jury vote."

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic on Monday night's episode of American Song Contest

Kelly has never been busier, balancing her music career with her daytime talk show and now hosting duties on the new NBC music competition.

The show premiered last month, and has already become a hit with fans, with several established musicians like Jewel, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, and The Voice winner Jordan Smith among the competitors.

The singer looked fabulous in a metallic blue mini dress

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

