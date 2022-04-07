Rose Ayling-Ellis praises Giovanni Pernice's special tour addition – 'Love this very much Gio' The EastEnders star is very proud!

Rose Ayling-Ellis is incredibly proud of her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice, and she let that show on Wednesday.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall praises Rose Ayling-Ellis after meeting her on EastEnders set

After the professional dancer revealed that he had incorporated a BSL interpreter into his "This is Me" tour, Rose was quick to react.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis thrills in slinky dress for night out with Giovanni Pernice

"Very special performance for us yesterday! Glasgow with BSL interpreter Stacey. Next one is Manchester," Giovanni wrote alongside a picture from his show, to which Rose quickly replied: "Love this very much Gio. Proud person here."

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares heartmelting post to Giovanni Pernice as his future on Strictly is confirmed

RELATED: Giovanni Pernice shares loving message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after amazing milestone

Fans loved Rose's reaction and over 400 people quickly liked her response, and many commented back praising them both for their actions.

Giovanni paid tribute to his tour's BSL interpreter Stacey

"He a good man and care too," one told Rose, whilst another added: "You must be super proud of him Rose. @giovannipernice has done so much to help your cause. Great achievement from both of you. The World needs more people like both of you."

A third remarked: "What a dream team you both are. Challenging the status quo. I think we are all very emotional today... you two are really making a tangible difference and bringing the word inclusivity alive. We are very, very proud of the both of you."

While Giovanni has made this change to his current tour, he also revealed in the comments section that there will be a BSL interpreter in his 2023 tour, too.

Giovanni and Rose have become the best of friends since meeting last summer

Giovanni has previously spoken out about the impact that meeting Rose has had on him. During last year's Strictly final, the Italian dancer revealed that Rose would be a "best friend for life".

"I just have to say it's been a dream to be able to dance with you. It's been a dream sharing this journey with you," he told her.

"It's my privilege to share the journey with you. I've definitely met a friend, a best friend for life."

Following their win, Rose told Giovanni: "I just want to say you are so amazing. You pushed me to believe in myself more than I believe in myself. You are an incredible teacher, but not just that you are a wonderful friend.

"We've gone through a lot, and I just want you to know no matter what happens, no matter how busy we get, I want you to know you've always got a piece of my heart. You really do."