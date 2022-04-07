Kim Kardashian applauds ex-husband Kanye West in new interview with Robin Roberts The Kardashians hits Hulu the following week

In a new special with ABC and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Kim Kardashian joined her mother and sisters to open up about their lives ahead of their new show.

In the wake of The Kardashians premiering on Hulu on 14 April, Kim talked to Robin not only about her journey to fame, but also about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian makes big discovery involving daughter North

After a tumultuous past few weeks, which have included a highly publicized divorce and veiled threats towards her new partner Pete Davidson, the reality television star revealed that she was taking it in her stride.

"Was it difficult because of how Kanye became so public?" Robin asked. "How have you been able to navigate that?"

"You want to take the high road," Kim responded. "And sometimes it's hard. But I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.

"And I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that."

Kim opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye

When the morning show host posed the question of discussing the subject with her four kids that she shares with the rapper, she replied that while it was difficult, she tried to make it as easy as possible for everyone involved.

"I'm really open and honest with them," she said. "They know what's going on, and you have to just really be there for them no matter what, even in this crazy life that we live."

She shared that she and her former husband still communicate for their kids, saying: "Kanye and I have had conversations [where] we have to talk daily for the kids.

The Kardashians spoke to Robin as part of a new ABC special

"I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."

