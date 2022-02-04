Kim Kardashian breaks silence after 'hurtful' comments from Kanye West about daughter North Kim and Kanye have four children

Kim Kardashian has hit back at Kanye West, calling his comments on social media and in the press "hurtful".

In recent weeks Kanye has been publicly sharing his opinions on Kim, her parenting skills, and past activities.

In response, Kim took to social media to tell fans that she felt Kanye was causing "pain" for the entire family.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create" she shared. Their eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, recently joined the social media site and has been giving an insight into her daily life with fun memes and videos.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity through the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her joy," Kim continued.

Kim and Kanye are having a war of words over North

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kim concluded: "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kim and Kanye are going through a divorce

Kim filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage in February 2021.

They are parents to four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim is now dating Pete Davidson, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, while Kanye is dating actress Julia Fox.

In an interview this week, Kanye said he didn't wantNorth on TikTok or wearing makeup, and claimed it happened without his knowledge.

On Friday he also shared a message on Instagram writing: “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?" He also tagged Kim.

The couple share four children

The rapper told Jason Lee in an interview last month that he felt Kim was "poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative".

In mid-January Kanye made his feelings on her new relationship clear, as he rapped about Pete in his new song, thanking God for saving him in a 2002 near-fatal car crash so he could "beat" the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he raps at one point.

He also suggests that he plans to raise his children differently than Kim, sharing that he "got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop taking' the credit".

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really being' rich for?" he adds.

In an interview a week later he alleged he had stopped a second sex tape from leaking.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists," a statement from her publicist said.

"After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

