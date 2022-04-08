Carrie Underwood makes very lucky discovery at family home The star lives with her husband and their two boys

Carrie Underwood is feeling incredibly fortunate after finding something rare in the garden of her family home.

The singer took to Instagram stories to reveal she'd found a four-leaf clover and she couldn't wait to share her delight.

Alongside a close-up photo of the flower, she wrote: "Out checking the orchard and found this beauty. Hope it brings me some good luck."

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's sons dance at her concert in adorable video

Her discovery comes just ahead of Carrie's performance at the CMT Music Awards on 11 April.

She's nominated for Best Group/Duo Video of The Year and for Video of The Year for her song, If I Didn't Love You, with Jason Aldean.

Carrie delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting too in a heartfelt post which read: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."

Carrie found a four-leaf clover just ahead of the CMT Music Awards

Her fans went wild for the news and rushed to comment: "Yaaaaaaaaay!!!!! OMG! Best news EVER!!!!! Can’t wait," and "OMG yes. I'm so excited for this," with a third adding: "I AM SO EXCITED!!! Literally just screamed when this notification came through."

Carrie shared the cover shot for the album in which she rocked a denim minidress and tasseled jacket.

Carrie and Mike live at their ranch with their two sons

She looked stunning with her long hair worn loose and the title to her album written beside her.

When she's not performing, Carrie loves nothing more than to spend time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two young sons at their Tennessee ranch where she found her lucky four-leaf clover.

