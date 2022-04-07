Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news The singer was inundated with kind messages

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting.

The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."

Her fans went wild for the news and rushed to comment: "Yaaaaaaaaay!!!!! OMG! Best news EVER!!!!! Can’t wait," and "OMG yes. I'm so excited for this," with a third adding: "I AM SO EXCITED!!! Literally just screamed when this notification came through."

Carrie shared the cover shot for the album in which she rocked a denim minidress and tasseled jacket.

She looked stunning with her long hair worn loose and the title to her album written beside her.

Carrie revealed her new album is being released on June 10

The mom-of-two's news comes hot on the heels of her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, which recently came to an end.

The singer was sad her run in Sin City was finishing and delivered a heartfelt message to fans ahead of her final show.

Alongside photos of her performance, she wrote: "I'm sad I only have one more show until I head home. I cannot explain how much I love #REFLECTION ! Let's do it again tomorrow night!"

Carrie recently wrapped her Las Vegas residency

Her fans said they were equally as upset to know the second leg of the residency was near to conclusion and wrote: "I so wish I could come back to see this wonderful show again," and,

"You're the best. The queen of country". Others were saddened not to have been able to see the show but sent her their love and now have something very exciting to look forward to.

