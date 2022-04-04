Carrie Underwood mourns devastating death of her dog post Grammy win The country superstar is having a rollercoaster week

Carrie Underwood may have had a dynamite night at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but it didn't come without a bit of heartbreak.

The country superstar took to Instagram to share that on the night of the awards, her dog Ace had sadly passed away.

She paid a heart-wrenching tribute to her canine companion along with several photographs of him, including one of hers giving him a big kiss.

Carrie wrote: "Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!

"He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end."

Carrie mourned the loss of her dog Ace

She capped it off by saying: "I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…," along with a brokenhearted emoji.

Many of her fans rushed to her aid to provide her with love and support, with one writing: "Omg carrie I'm so sorry :( i hope things go okay with you and your family. I'm sending you much love," and another also saying: "Carrie I am so sorry! You gave him such a loving home."

Sunday night proved to be one filled with mixed emotions for the Blown Away hitmaker, not only having emotionally wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, but also taking to the stage at the Grammys.

Carrie debuted her new single Ghost Story for audiences worldwide, and also took home the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior, her eighth total win and her first since 2015.

The singer performed her new release Ghost Story at the Grammys

She even took to social media shortly before announcing her dog's passing to share an emotional message of gratitude following her win, writing: "I am eternally grateful! Glory to God!"

