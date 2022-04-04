Carrie Underwood shares emotional statement after Grammy win

Carrie Underwood had an emotional Sunday night, not only taking the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards, but also taking home an award.

The country star won the prize for Best Roots Gospel Album for her first gospel record My Savior, her eighth career Grammy win.

She took to social media soon after the night ended to share an emotional statement, expressing her gratitude for the win and her night overall.

Alongside pictures of herself from the night and on the red carpet with husband Mike Fisher, she wrote: "I WON A GRAMMY!!!!! I love this album (#MySavior) so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!

"Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful! Glory to God! AND I got to sing #GhostStory for the first time on the @recordingacademy stage! What a night… #Grammys #Blessed #grateful."

Fans took to the comments to congratulate her on the win, with one even writing: "AHHHH I was literally standing up watching you perform, you were so good! Those legs tho!! And congrats, on the Grammy, much deserved."

Carrie shared a grateful statement post her Grammy win

The award was one of two Carrie was nominated for, the other being her collaboration with Jason Aldean for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which they lost out to Brothers Osbourne.

The singer-songwriter took to the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas to share the debut performance of her latest single, Ghost Story.

She truly left the room pulsing with energy as she delivered a dynamite performance, employing her signature strong vocals and runs.

Carrie also looked incredible during her routine, donning a purple mini-dress that put her extremely toned legs on display, with crystal string-detailing on her skirt and a cape that blew in the wind behind her.

The singer donned a breathtaking ombre tan and gold ball gown for her Grammys appearance

The set even featured a choir and an orchestra playing behind her, making the scale as grand as could possibly be, elevating on the standard she'd been setting with her Vegas residency.

