Carrie Underwood shares exciting album update - and fans are obsessed The country singer has never looked better!

Country singing sensation Carrie Underwood has delighted her fans with an exciting new update about her upcoming album Denim and Rhinestones which is being released on 10 June.

MORE: Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

On Friday, the Before He Cheats singer took to her Instagram account with an exclusive look behind the scenes of the album - and we have to admit it looked amazing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood wowed fans with her sneak peek album video

Captioning the exciting video, Carrie wrote: "My new album Denim & Rhinestones is a reflection of many of the different kinds of music that have influenced me as an artist, and we had so much fun making it!

MORE: Carrie Underwood delivers emotional message from her Las Vegas residency

SEE: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + more

Narrating the clip, Carrie was heard saying: "Here is a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the album! #DenimAndRhinestones Pre-order at the link in bio."

Carrie brought the house down with her Grammys performance on Sunday

"I feel like with this album we cover a lot of ground, you know, we have a lot of songs that could be kind of kinda considered throwback type songs but they sound so super fresh.

"These are just influences that are in me and work their way out and I just decided this time not to get in their way and I feel like this one into that being a bigger reflection of me as a person, as an artist.

"I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music so I feel that is extremely evident in this body of work.

"We do go there a little bit, it might feel like it's in a real kind of way, it's a way that I believe, which is cool.

Carrie was nominated alongside Taylor Swift for a Billboard award

"We weren't trying to do anything we just wanted to go in and see what happened. I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun."

In the video, Carrie looked incredible as fans saw her in BTS casual clothes as well as dressed up to the nines in a stunning denim dress and matching denim jacket for the shoot of the album.

Followers couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting update from the star. One fan commented: "I cannot wait for THIS MASTERPIECE," with three red love hearts.

A second penned: "Total 80's vibe. I LOVE IT." Another replied: "Love love love!!! Can’t wait for what’s to come with this amazing album!!!"

A fourth said: "I can’t even say out loud how much I love the song #DenimAndRhinesotnes!!! I can’t wait for the rest of the album!"

The star also announced on Friday that she was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards including, Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Song. Congratulations Carrie!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.