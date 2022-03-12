Michael Strahan warns fans to 'get ready' as he shares exciting news The TV host has left New York

Michael Strahan has been sorely missed from Good Morning America as he's taken time away from the New York studios recently but on Friday he revealed information about his absence - and he looked delighted.

The star had been relaxing at his home in New York but he's now back to business in sunny Miami.

MORE: Michael Strahan's absense on GMA concerns fans as he shares update from his home

After days of fans asking what has happened to the star and wondering when he'll be back on set, he revealed he's jetted to Florida to work on his clothing line, MSX.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan rockets into space during exciting adventure

In a video shared on Instagram, Michael looked dashing in a series of looks as he spoke to the camera and said he was in Miami for a photoshoot. He captioned the fun clip: "OHHHH baby get ready."

It's not clear when Michael will be back in New York but his fans are missing him.

MORE: Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

MORE: Michael Strahan delights fans after revealing 'mystery woman'

He recently also posted a clip of himself sitting in his living room in New York unboxing a figurine of his head made out of cheese.

Michael is in Miami for a photoshoot for his clothing brand

His social media followers thought it was hilarious and flooded him with comments but also seized the opportunity to find out when he'll be back on TV.

"Miss seeing you on GMA," one wrote, while another said: "When are you coming back on GMA, miss seeing you." A third added: "We miss you in the morning, hope all is well." A fourth remarked: "Miss seeing you on GMA."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following incredible career news

MORE: Michael Strahan causes confusion with sun-soaked vacation photo

During his break, Michael likely spent time with his children too. He's a proud father of four.

Michael has four children

Michael loves nothing more than being a dad and while his older kids are more private, he occasionally shares pictures of his twins on social media.

They live with him at his New York and in an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side, admitting that he feels like he is "just another person" when he goes out.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.