Michael Strahan looks so different in throwback photo which turns heads The former NFL star shared the best image

Michael Strahan's fans are most used to seeing him suited and booted for his hosting duties on Good Morning America, so when he shared a throwback photo from his pre-TV days, fans had to do a double-take.

The former pro athlete took to Instagram recently to pay tribute to someone very special and he looked so different.

In the photo, Michael was dressed casually in a t-shirt and his sunglasses on his head and he sported a bulkier frame from his NFL days.

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals daughter's hilarious hustle

He was standing with fellow footballer, Bruce Smith, and he captioned the post: "Hanging with the legend Bruce Smith.

The only member in NFL history of the 200 sack club! I idolized him as a young player and now I'm lucky to call him a great friend. Always pushed me to be my best. Respect the legend #tbt @brucesmith78."

Fans said the photo was great and thanked Michael for the throwback. Many were surprised by his physique and commented: "Wow you were big boy for sure," and others remarked on what great shape he is in today.

Michael looked so different in his throwback photo

Michael was recently absent from GMA while he took time off to be with his family and to work on another of his career ventures.

He told his fans to "get ready" as he jetted to Miami to work on his clothing line, MSX.

Michael recently took time off to be with his family

In a video shared on Instagram, Michael looked dashing in a series of looks as he spoke to the camera and said he was in Miami for a photoshoot. He captioned the fun clip: "OHHHH baby get ready."

His stint in the sunshine state didn't last too long though as on Monday he returned to the GMA studios in New York, much to the delight of his dedicated fans.

