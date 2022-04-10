﻿
amanda-holden-photo-lookalike-daughters

Amanda Holden shares rare photo with lookalike daughters from memorable day out

The ITV star is married to producer Christopher Hughes

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a glamorous photo and on Saturday it was no different when she posed alongside side her two beautiful children for a rare snap of their exciting day at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED: Amanda Holden is delighted as she 'finally' celebrates family vacation

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram feed to share a photo with her lookalike daughters, Hollie, 10, and Lexi, 16, as they stood in front of the infamous Disney castle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's dressing room of dreams revealed

Amanda and Hollie donned matching, ultra-glittery Minnie Mouse ears whilst oldest daughter Lexi had her hair in stylish plaits.

READ: Amanda Holden's relatable diet revealed: what does the star eat daily?

WOW: Amanda Holden reveals incredible new feature at family home

The trio looked phenomenal and friends and fans couldn't wait to point out how gorgeous they looked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda and the girls watched the fireworks

Vicky Pattison replied to the image: "Your girls Amanda man." With four heart-eye emojis. Whilst one fan commented: "You're so beautiful!! So are your children."

A second fan penned: "Beautiful girls." A third wrote: "You're all looking gorgeous."

This isn't the first fans have seen from the exciting Easter trip abroad as Amanda excitedly posted a full family snap on Saturday.

amanda-holden-family-trip-to-disney-land

The family-of-four touched down in Orlando

Captioning the post, she wrote: "We finally made it out here after 3 years of trying ( covid) @disneyparksuk #disneyworld we share the same birthday #disneyworld50 #1971 #family #orlando."

The sun-soaked photo certainly had us jealous, as the Holden-Hughes clan rocked vibrant summerwear for their day at the Disney park.

Stylish daughter Lexi wore a silky gold bandana with matching sunglasses and kept it casual with a light white teeshirt and blue denim shorts.

amanda-and-lexi-selfie

Amanda is posting regular updates from their trip to Instagram

Youngest daughter Hollie looked fab wearing a tropical patterned bucket hat and matching one-shoulder top with denim shorts.

Amanda looks as elegant as ever in a bright pink v-neck top teamed with a white denim skirt. Husband Christopher kept it cool with a black hoody and sunglasses.

Followers were eager to comment on the family photo. Ashley Roberts replied: "What a squad," with a heart-eyes emoji.

One fan commented: "Wishing you a great family vacation." Another penned: "Have a fabulous holiday."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back