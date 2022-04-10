Amanda Holden shares rare photo with lookalike daughters from memorable day out The ITV star is married to producer Christopher Hughes

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a glamorous photo and on Saturday it was no different when she posed alongside side her two beautiful children for a rare snap of their exciting day at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram feed to share a photo with her lookalike daughters, Hollie, 10, and Lexi, 16, as they stood in front of the infamous Disney castle.

Amanda and Hollie donned matching, ultra-glittery Minnie Mouse ears whilst oldest daughter Lexi had her hair in stylish plaits.

The trio looked phenomenal and friends and fans couldn't wait to point out how gorgeous they looked.

Amanda and the girls watched the fireworks

Vicky Pattison replied to the image: "Your girls Amanda man." With four heart-eye emojis. Whilst one fan commented: "You're so beautiful!! So are your children."

A second fan penned: "Beautiful girls." A third wrote: "You're all looking gorgeous."

This isn't the first fans have seen from the exciting Easter trip abroad as Amanda excitedly posted a full family snap on Saturday.

The family-of-four touched down in Orlando

Captioning the post, she wrote: "We finally made it out here after 3 years of trying ( covid) @disneyparksuk #disneyworld we share the same birthday #disneyworld50 #1971 #family #orlando."

The sun-soaked photo certainly had us jealous, as the Holden-Hughes clan rocked vibrant summerwear for their day at the Disney park.

Stylish daughter Lexi wore a silky gold bandana with matching sunglasses and kept it casual with a light white teeshirt and blue denim shorts.

Amanda is posting regular updates from their trip to Instagram

Youngest daughter Hollie looked fab wearing a tropical patterned bucket hat and matching one-shoulder top with denim shorts.

Amanda looks as elegant as ever in a bright pink v-neck top teamed with a white denim skirt. Husband Christopher kept it cool with a black hoody and sunglasses.

Followers were eager to comment on the family photo. Ashley Roberts replied: "What a squad," with a heart-eyes emoji.

One fan commented: "Wishing you a great family vacation." Another penned: "Have a fabulous holiday."

