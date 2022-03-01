Amanda Holden reveals major plans for daughter Lexi once she turns 18 Lexi has signed with Kate Moss' modelling agency, Storm Management

Amanda Holden has revealed that her eldest daughter, Lexi, has signed with Kate Moss' modelling agency Storm Management.

The mother-of-two proudly spoke of her daughter's latest achievement to the Daily Mail, revealing that although they had signed her this week, the 16-year-old won't be doing anything official until she turns 18.

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper, Amanda revealed: "They came after her and they're very lovely and nurturing and it will be a soft, slow thing and she won't do anything until she's 18 but they want her and that's what she wants to do."

The 51-year-old went on to reveal that more than one modelling agency had shown interest in her teenage daughter but ultimately Lexi chose Storm.

Amanda often shares pictures of her two daughter, Lexi and Hollie

"She has made the decision to sign with them and Chris and I support her, and we are very protective but they're very keen," she said.

Despite her new modelling career on the rise, Amanda still hopes that Lexi will go to university, and has encouraged her to "defer university for a year" if she wants, to see "where life takes her".

Amanda, who also shares ten-year-old daughter Hollie with husband Chris Hughes, also joked about becoming a "momager", like Kris Jenner, but praised Chris for being the most "savvy" when it comes to business.

The radio presenter has been celebrating her birthday for several weeks

"Chris is phenomenal and is a record producer and works at a management level with artists and is really savvy when it comes to business and contracts and I'm in it," she said, later adding: "We are quite a good team."

It's been a week full of surprises for Amanda and her family, not only have they celebrated Lexi's incredible career move, but they marked Amanda's 51st birthday with several parties.

