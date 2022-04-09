Amanda Holden is delighted as she 'finally' celebrates family vacation The Britain's Got Talent judge got away for the Easter break

Like many of us, Amanda Holden has managed to get away during the Easter break, and she was certainly thrilled with her destination.

READ: Amanda Holden's relatable diet revealed: what does the star eat daily?

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a rare photo of her family as they headed off to Orlando, Florida, to Disney World. The family all looked thrilled for their vacation, with Amanda looking stunning a pink top and white shorts, while she accessorised with a Gucci clutch bag and pair of sunglasses. Her husband, Chris Hughes, stood behind her in a pair of sunglasses and black hoodie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in high-waisted leather trousers

Her daughters, Alexa and Hollie, stood to her side with Alexa styling out a white top, denim shorts and bandana, while Hollie rocked a pair of shorts and matching floral top and bucket hat.

SEE: Amanda Holden films in dressing room of dreams - watch

WOW: Amanda Holden reveals incredible new feature at family home

In her caption, Amanda spoke of her joy at being at the world-renowned holiday destination, as she enthused: "We finally made it out here after 3 years of trying (covid) @disneyparksuk #disneyworld we share the same birthday #disneyworld50 #1971 #family #orlando."

The family-of-four finally made it to Disneyworld

Her fans were equally as thrilled for her, as one wrote: "Have a FAB time… we love @waltdisneyworld," while a second posted: "Have the best time guys."

A third said: "Wishing you a great family vacation," while a fourth penned: "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

INSIDE: Amanda Holden's garden looks like a tropical paradise

SHOP: Amanda Holden's go-to skin-booster is in the Amazon beauty sale

Amanda shared some more glimpses inside her holiday on her Stories and her outfit was more daring than it seemed, as she revealed she was wearing a backless top.

She also shared a sweet photo of herself hugging youngest daughter Hollie in front of the iconic Disney Castle. How sweet!

Amanda is a doting mum to her daughters

Earlier this week, the glamorous presenter braved the cold waters as she headed for an icy dip for a dose of cold water therapy.

MORE: HELLO! Mum on the Run: We test Amanda Holden's makeup must-haves

READ: Amanda Holden reflects on devastating stillbirth in heartfelt Mother's Day post

The mum-of-two shared a video of herself dressed in a long-sleeved baby blue bathing suit running into the sea, accompanied by the caption: "Brr," with Ice Ice Baby soundtracking the clip.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.