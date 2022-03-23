Amanda Holden appears in rare Instagram photos with lookalike mum - and WOW! The star is incredibly close to her parents

Amanda Holden are her mum Judith are two peas in a pod!

The Heart FM star, 51, posed for two rare snapshots with her mother which she shared on Instagram – and fans couldn't get enough of the striking images.

The photos show Amanda and Judith sat side by side in a bathroom in front of a windowsill laden with hair products.

While Amanda is dressed in a soft white buttoned dress, her mum looks stylish in a pair of leather trousers and a coral jumper. In the second photo, the pair are also joined by Amanda's youngest daughter, ten-year-old Hollie, who can be seen smiling sweetly at her grandmother.

Amanda and her mum teamed up to promote the competition

"With Mother's Day just around the corner, I've teamed up with my lovely lot at Charles Worthington @cwhairlondon to bring you your healthiest hair yet!" Amanda explained in the caption.

"Make sure you're following @cwhairlondon (we'll check!), and nominate your mum in the comments below @cwhairlondon's post of me and my mum, telling us why you think she deserves a treat. We'll pick 5 lucky mums to receive a year's worth of Charles Worthington products especially chosen for their own hair!"

The star with mum Judith and her daughters, Hollie and Lexi

Her post quickly received a number of touching – and sometimes heartbreaking – nominations as followers rushed to take part in the competition.

Amanda’s parents, Judith and her stepfather Leslie, live together in Bude, Cornwall and the star previously revealed that they have worked as extras in films and TV shows, including Poldark and Doc Martin.

Amanda is very close to her stepdad Leslie

The star is estranged from her biological father, Frank. She spoke about Frank in her 2013 autobiography, revealing he was an alcoholic who abandoned his wife and their daughters, Amanda and Debbie, when they were four and three respectively.

Amanda wrote: "When he was home [he] spent all his available cash on booze and was only focused on where his next drink was coming from.

"Not only that, but he was impossible to live with in every way. He would leave home for hours at a time, often staying out all night and returning drunk the next day."

