Amanda Holden praised by fans after highlighting heartbreaking cause The Britain's Got Talent judge headed to a refugee camp

Amanda Holden has shown just how caring she is over the past few days as the Heart Radio presenter headed to a refugee camp in Poland.

The Britain's Got Talent judge met with organisations helping those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as individuals that were making difference. One person she highlighted was a man who dubbed himself as the 'Peace Pianist' as he played moving pieces of music on a piano, that carried the logo for peace, for the refugees who were sheltering in the camp in Medyka.

She also shared a photo of a man who was helping people, with his sleeve carrying the phrase: "Who If Not Us," and it appeared to strike a chord with Amanda.

"Zoom in on this hero," she wrote. "Read his sleeve… I'm witnessing this for real & it's overwhelming… help in anyway you can #ifnotus then who? (I had permission from him to take this picture)."

Amanda has travelled to Poland

Amanda was immediately met with messages of support from her fans, including from close friend Davina McCall, who said: "Hey x well done Amanda…. You are doing an amazing thing xx. Hope you are ok x."

Another follower added: "You're amazing," and a third posted: "Proud of you," while a fourth commented: "Well done Amanda. Always loved you, but even more so now."

The star met with charities helping refugees

In a lengthier message, a fifth penned: "Well done Amanda, you have such a caring heart and as you said you're a mummy so I understand exactly why you are doing what you’re doing! Some people are just nasties who have nothing better to do then leave negative comments, these are the sad people in the world shame on them! I'm with you all the way Amanda. Love and blessings."

Amanda isn't the only celebrity highlighting what is going on, with Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, who is himself Ukrainian, frequently sharing with his followers ways that they can help those in need.

The star highlight the work of the 'Peace Pianist'

Sarah Ferguson has also been visiting Poland with her charity Sarah's Trust, where she met refugees who had fled to the Polish towns of Rudy and Kuznia Raciborska.

"It's important to remember the people and the places who have been such a big part of my life," she explained. "I also wanted to honour the smaller towns and villages who haven't hesitated in opening their doors to the Ukrainian people."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.