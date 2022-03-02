Amanda Holden makes heartbreaking plea to fans The Heart FM star shared her upset on Instagram

Amanda Holden has joined the outpouring of worldwide support for the Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion of their country.

The Heart FM star shared an incredibly poignant photograph showing an older lady looking understandably upset as she queues for a blanket from aid workers.

Amanda Holden shares cute clip with her lookalike daughters

She wrote: "I feel so saddened and powerless about the situation unfolding in Ukraine. It's heartbreaking to see truly innocent lives being lost in a place they saw as safe and their home.

"We can try and help by donating to the 'British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal' where all money raised helps someone affected to get food, medicine, water and shelter. Tap on the heart to donate."

Amanda took to Instagram to urge fans to donate

Her moving post really resonated with fans with a huge number pledging donations to help the Ukrainian people. "I donated last night," one told Amanda. "At least it's something we can do as individuals no matter how little. Every penny counts and is needed. So glad you are using your voice to help."

"It's very sad to see innocent lives being taken," a second wrote, and a third revealed: "I donated £120.00 yesterday on behalf of my Dad and I to the British Red Cross. Hoping it makes a small difference X."

Holly Willoughby previously admitted she was stuck for answers

Amanda is one of a number of British celebrities who have reacted to the crisis in Ukraine. Holly Willoughby previously revealed she was stuck for answers when her children asked her about the conflict.

"How do I explain this to my children… I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]," the doting mum-of-three remarked.

Nicola Adams also reacted to the conflict

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who is expecting her first child with girlfriend Ella Baig, shared a video showing a Ukrainian father being separated from his children after sending them to a 'safe zone'. She wrote: "Now I'm about to be a parent, I can't even imagine how scary this would be. No to war #ukraine."

Peter Andre, meanwhile, shared headlines about the shocking acts occurring in Europe, and said: "This is heartbreaking. Truly heartbreaking."

