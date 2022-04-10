Rose Ayling-Ellis shares heart-warming video with Giovanni Pernice The Strictly superstar won the show in 2021

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis stole the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the show and on Saturday she did the same when she posted an incredibly heartwarming rehearsal video with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Sharing the black-and-white clip to her Instagram feed, the EastEnders star reminded her followers of the unforgettable moment it all went silent during her performance to Symphony by Zara Larson and Clean Bandit.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old wrote: "Throwback to rehearsal video of this dance before the country saw it and the big impact it made that blew our minds.

"Definitely one of my favourite, most special weeks on Strictly.

The couple had viewers in tears when the music stopped

"We are absolutely honoured to be nominated for the BAFTA's best TV moment of the year.

"There's only a few days left to vote if you want to. The link is in my bio. Thank you so so so much to everyone who votes."

Giovanni replied to the post with five heart and four rose emojis.

Giovanni won the competition for the first time with Rose last year

Rose was met with an emotional response from friends and fans who flooded the comments with their responses. Tess Daly wrote: "EPIC!!! Never to be forgotten!"

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse replied with four red love heart emojis. Presenter AJ Odudu wrote "Epice. With a red love heart emoji.

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful powerful dance which will be put down in history. So proud of how far you have both come and what u have both achieved."

The pair have recently been on tour with the show

A second penned: "I will never not be touched by this dance. I can't even listen to the song in the same way. You better win that BAFTA! You so deserve it."

A third wrote: " I have voted lots of times. This dance will be forever remembered by everyone because of its significance.

"Every time I hear the song it brings back the beautiful memory of you both. The impact you have both had on people's lives is amazing."

Another fan replied: "Strictly Come Dancing wasn't one of my faves but once you joined Strictly, I absolutely loved watching the series just because of you and Giovanni.

"As I am Deaf, I wasn't aware that it was a short silence until my husband who wears his hearing aids and I never thought how impactful it is for every person who can hear.

"I am just proud of you who brought Deaf world to hearing people, we all love you."

