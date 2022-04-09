Rose Ayling-Ellis looks so gorgeous in striking dress – see photo The Strictly champ had a reason to celebrate

Rose Ayling-Ellis has had a lot to celebrate these past few months after being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion and getting nominated for dozens of awards.

But on Saturday she had a much more personal reason to celebrate as she marked the birthday of her mum, Donna. The two glamorous ladies posed next to each other in a stylish living room, and they both looked as elegant as the other. Rose looked amazing in a slinky black dress that was covered in cherry blossom petals, while her mum rocked a similar floral dress.

The pair kept their accessories to a minimum, with Rose simply sporting a pair of earrings, while Donna had on a simple necklace.

The EastEnders star had a sweet message for her mum, as she penned: "Happy birthday mum," with an Instagram sticker, where the 'u' was shaped as a heart.

Donna has in the birthday spirit as she lifted a glass that was filled with a refreshing-looking beverage, with a couple of lemons floating in it.

The photo also showed off Rose's new hair transformation, that she proudly revealed on Thursday.

The star marked a special event

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself singing along to Outkast's hit song So Fresh, So Clean after a trip to the salon.

"First haircut since ageeeeee!" she wrote across the Story whilst showing off her luscious waves in the photo.

Rose might have another reason to celebrate in the coming weeks, as she and dance partner Giovanni Pernice were recently announced as one of the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

They performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

