﻿
rose-ayling-ellis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis looks unreal in cropped blazer and trousers

The Strictly star looked so stylish

Rose Ayling-Ellis swapped her billowing Strictly ballgowns for a suave suit look in her latest Instagram post. The former show winner snapped a stylish mirror selfie with a friend, looking undeniably chic in a contemporary black suit.

MORE:Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's close bond captured beautifully in unseen photo

The 27-year-old looked incredible in the outfit, featuring a cropped tailored blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. She wore her caramel hair up, accentuating her dramatic beauty look that consisted of dark eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, defined brows and a nude lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis thrills in an incredible white dress

Rose beamed in the lovely outfit, which she shared with her social media followers alongside the caption: "It's April already?! Here is a busy March photo dump," with a love heart and camera emoji.

SEE:Fans in tears as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice finally reunite for beautiful dance - watch

Fans and friends adored the star's suited and booted look. "Beautiful Rose. Have a wonderful April," commented one fan, while another added: "Amazing, beautiful!!" with two love heart emojis. A third penned: "Beautiful photo of you," and a fourth agreed, saying: "WOW."

rose-ayling-ellis-selfie

Rose looked stunning in the suit

The Eastenders actress also included some picturesque scenery snaps and more spring outfit inspiration for followers to dote on.

rose-ayling-ellis-outfit

The star paired the look with some statement heels and a woven white bag

If you also love Rose's smart outfit, then we have the piece for you. Boasting sleek notch lapels, two-button fastening and a flattering fit in a cropped silhouette, this blazer will make the perfect addition to your seasonless wardrobe.

rose-ayling-ellis-insta

Rose also shared this sweet snap on social media

Pair the item with some black trousers and heels for a striking evening-out ensemble, or dress it down with some baggy blue boyfriend jeans for the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic.

topshop-blazer

Cropped Black Blazer, £42.45, Topshop

SHOP NOW

If you’re after something a bit more cutting-edge, why not try this pinstripe version? Showcasing a striking pinstripe design, padded shoulders and double-breasted style, this blazer will infuse your wardrobe with some eighties fun and flare.

pinstripe-blazer

Cropped Pinstripe Blazer, £29.99, Pimkie

SHOP NOW

Rose recently dazzled fans wearing a spectacular white dress as she attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards alongside her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice. The pair were a vision as they stepped out together for the glittering star-studded event.

READ:Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

Boasting elegant long sleeves, flirty cut-out detailing and a sweetheart neckline, the angelic number elevated Rose's sartorial finesse to another level.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about rose ayling ellis

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back