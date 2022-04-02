Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis looks unreal in cropped blazer and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis swapped her billowing Strictly ballgowns for a suave suit look in her latest Instagram post. The former show winner snapped a stylish mirror selfie with a friend, looking undeniably chic in a contemporary black suit.

The 27-year-old looked incredible in the outfit, featuring a cropped tailored blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. She wore her caramel hair up, accentuating her dramatic beauty look that consisted of dark eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, defined brows and a nude lip.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis thrills in an incredible white dress

Rose beamed in the lovely outfit, which she shared with her social media followers alongside the caption: "It's April already?! Here is a busy March photo dump," with a love heart and camera emoji.

Fans and friends adored the star's suited and booted look. "Beautiful Rose. Have a wonderful April," commented one fan, while another added: "Amazing, beautiful!!" with two love heart emojis. A third penned: "Beautiful photo of you," and a fourth agreed, saying: "WOW."

Rose looked stunning in the suit

The Eastenders actress also included some picturesque scenery snaps and more spring outfit inspiration for followers to dote on.

The star paired the look with some statement heels and a woven white bag

If you also love Rose's smart outfit, then we have the piece for you. Boasting sleek notch lapels, two-button fastening and a flattering fit in a cropped silhouette, this blazer will make the perfect addition to your seasonless wardrobe.

Rose also shared this sweet snap on social media

Pair the item with some black trousers and heels for a striking evening-out ensemble, or dress it down with some baggy blue boyfriend jeans for the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic.

Cropped Black Blazer, £42.45, Topshop

If you’re after something a bit more cutting-edge, why not try this pinstripe version? Showcasing a striking pinstripe design, padded shoulders and double-breasted style, this blazer will infuse your wardrobe with some eighties fun and flare.

Cropped Pinstripe Blazer, £29.99, Pimkie

Rose recently dazzled fans wearing a spectacular white dress as she attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards alongside her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice. The pair were a vision as they stepped out together for the glittering star-studded event.

Boasting elegant long sleeves, flirty cut-out detailing and a sweetheart neckline, the angelic number elevated Rose's sartorial finesse to another level.

