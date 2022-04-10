Michelle Pfeiffer marks special celebration with rare snapshot of siblings The Scarface actress is one of four

Michelle Pfeiffer tends to keep moments with her family more private, which is why fans were thrilled to see a rare throwback snapshot on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of herself with her three siblings, her younger sisters Dedee and Lori, and her older brother Rick.

Three of them had adorable smiling faces for the camera, with one of her younger sisters pulling a funny face, making it an absolutely heartwarming family affair.

In honor of National Sibling Day, Michelle also had a sweet message for their bond, terming them: "Indivisible.

"Happy Sibling Day to my clan; Rick, DeDee & Lori. So grateful for you guys. Guess which one is me?"

Many of her fans quickly began gushing over the snapshots, deeming their picture "beautiful" or "precious," with one even writing: "Wow. What a beautiful family. So damn cute. Memories."

Michelle celebrated National Sibling Day with a throwback

While the 63-year-old star has been quite busy lately promoting her upcoming Showtime series First Lady, she loves getting to reconnect and enjoy her time with her large family.

The pandemic meant that the Ant-Man star was unable to spend as much time as she'd like with her family, recently revealing that she'd gotten to reunite with her sisters in December for the first time in six months.

She shared snapshots of her reunion with Dedee and Lori. However, all wasn't perfect, as she also added that they only had 24 hours together and were determined to make the best of it.

The three smiled for the camera while sitting at a restaurant, and the set included another shot of Michelle with Lori, both in their masks.

The actress recently reunited with her younger sisters

The actress captioned the shots: "Reunited and it feels so good. Over 6 months since we've seen our sis. Less than 24 hours together and cherish every second."

