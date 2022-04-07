Michelle Pfeiffer displays statuesque frame in beautiful summer dress The actress is promoting her new TV show

Michelle Pfeiffer is in the midst of a series of press runs, and took to social media to share how she was getting ready for a day of interviews.

The actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories donning a beautiful deep red polka-dotted summer dress for the day.

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals dilemma about appearance

The Celine garment had a flowy feel to it with loose, billowy sleeves with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist that accentuated her statuesque frame and gave her an hourglass shape.

She paired it with similarly flowy hair that fell below her shoulders in loose curls for her mirror selfie, as she shared in more of her Stories that she would be out and about in her outfit promoting her upcoming show.

Her Showtime anthology drama, First Lady, will be analyzing the lives of three White House First Ladies, those being Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis, Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson, and Michelle portraying Betty Ford.

Michelle stunned in a polka-dotted summer dress for press day

According to Showtime: "The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.

"Through interweaving storylines so intimate it's as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt."

Michelle teased fans with a first look of the series on her Instagram earlier, looking totally transformed in a teal velvet suit and old-school curled hair.

The actress stars in the upcoming Showtime series

Fans commented how delighted they were that the actress is back on the screen, and noted the uncanny resemblance between the star and the First Lady she plays.

First Lady premieres on Showtime on 17 April.

