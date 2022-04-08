Michelle Pfeiffer's $22m Pacific Palisades villa is breathtaking – see inside The actress and her husband David E. Kelley bought a new home in 2021

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David E. Kelley bought a $22.3million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, in March 2020, and from the glimpses she has revealed on social media since moving on, it's stunning.

The 10,300-square-foot villa has six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, swimming pool, gym and four-car garage.

From the outside, it could easily be mistaken for a French chateau, but inside it has a modern and luxurious aesthetic, with marble topped wooden cabinets throughout the kitchen, and an open-plan great room with disappearing pocket doors that lead out to the terrace and infinity-edge pool.

Meanwhile, listings photos from before the property was sold showcased a luxurious marble en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bathtub in front of the window, and a gym on the lower level of the home along with a fully-stocked wine cellar.

Michelle Pfeiffer reveals glimpses inside her home on social media

Michelle has revealed a few glimpses inside the home on social media, including a photo as she relaxed in her living room. It has a light colour scheme with pale grey walls and sofas, and grey carpets, with a table lamp on a wooden side table next to the sofa.

Another room has a tapestry rug on the floor, and a studded velvet armchair and ornate carved table positioned next to the window.

Michelle and her husband David E. Kelley live together in Los Angeles

The 63-year-old also previously shared a look inside her neatly-organised wardrobe after revealing her cat had snuck in there for a nap. Michelle has built-in wooden shelving to store neatly-folded knitwear and some shoes, which proved irresistible to her cat who cuddled up between some clothes for a snooze.

Michelle's cat took a nap in her wardrobe

While the property looked to have everything Michelle and David could have wanted, the couple recently sold their house for $25million after just two years. They also sold a second home in the Pacific Palisades area for $6.5million – a considerable loss from the $8.35million they originally wanted for it.

