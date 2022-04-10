Carrie Underwood supported by husband Mike Fisher in rare public message following exciting announcement The star has even more exciting things to come

Carrie Underwood undoubtedly has the most loving fanbase as well as the best support system, and her husband, Mike Fisher, just proved it.

The country singer is booked and busy these days, and has lots to celebrate, including a new album, a successful Las Vegas residency, and multiple award show wins.

Now her husband is honoring all of his wife's major accomplishments with an adorable tribute on Instagram, and while they are notoriously private about their personal and family life, Carrie's successes are too special not to praise.

WATCH: Carrie shares behind-the-scenes of the making of her album

The former professional hockey player married the songstress in 2010, and the two share sons Isaiah Michael, seven, and Jacob Bryan, three.

He took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of his wife fresh off her Grammy win on Sunday, 3 April, which pictures her holding the iconic award, clad in a strapless black dress polka-dotted with rhinestones.

The 41-year-old captioned the post with: "This one is special! Couldn't be more proud of @carrieunderwood for her Grammy win for 'My Savior.'"

The sweet tribute

This is the star's eighth Grammy win, for Best Roots Gospel Album. It was a busy night for her, as she was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean, and performed her latest hit single, Ghost Story.

The Before He Cheats singer is set to continue to wow fans with her talent, as she announced that her new album, Denim and Rhinestones, will be released 10 June.

Carrie performing Ghost Story at the Grammys

Upon Mike's tribute to her, fans inundated the comment section with praise for the music icon, writing: "My Savior has been an album that's gotten me through a lot. I'm so glad that it won a Grammy, it really was deserved," and: "Such a special album! Thank you both for sharing your faith!"

Another fan endearingly reminisced about her time on American Idol, of which she won its fourth season in 2005. The fan wrote: "Your wife is pretty awesome! I knew it when she first auditioned for American Idol. For the final vote, I stayed up until midnight and voted 27 times for her. I do not regret any of those 27 phone calls. She's special, that girl."

