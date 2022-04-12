Robin Roberts talks working from home woes with partner Amber Laign The ABC host is back in her usual space now

Robin Roberts has quite the content life at home, often splitting her time between her residence in New York City and her home in Connecticut, which she shares with partner Amber Laign and their dog, Lil Man Lukas.

In an interview for the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Good Morning America host opened up about what it was like to work from home with them.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Host Ryan Seacrest asked: "During the pandemic, your crew, Lucas and your partner Amber, we got to see that. How was it to be at home with that crew?"

"It is not easy working from home," Robin stated, then adding that Amber would make cameos in her broadcasts from home.

They even showed a clip of Amber walking in with Lukas in her arms as she simply handed Robin a photo frame, with her head cut off as Robin exclaimed: "Look at that famous strut!"

"Let me tell you what is not so much comforting," she added, however, saying: "I would look over and she would be like [snoring]."

Robin was assisted during her work-from-home phase by Amber and their dog Lukas

Given the ABC host's early morning call times for the show, she mused that even though it would mean a very early morning for Amber, it was always a little disconcerting seeing her like that when she would be "delivering the news, so really, really important."

Robin has been spending more time at home lately as she cares for her longtime partner after she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She revealed in one of her recent morning prayer videos that there had been a development in Amber's treatment, saying: "Y'know so many people have asked how Amber is doing. And I have to just tell you that she is doing well.

"There have been some issues with her chemo treatment and we are confident that they will be resolved soon," she shared, remaining strong and optimistic.

The GMA host has been caring for her partner as she recovers

"And we know that everybody's got something and we want you to know that we are thinking and praying [for] you."

