Robin Roberts kicks off new launch with rare family photograph The ABC host is releasing her fourth major book

Robin Roberts took to social media to share with fans a glimpse of her big and loving family as she embarked on a brand new adventure.

The Good Morning America host shared a snapshot of herself surrounded by members of her family on Instagram as she prepared to launch her new book.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Robin stood in the middle of the large group while outside of a bookstore in Mississippi, smiling brightly for the camera as everyone around her pulled off cheery poses.

"Surrounded by my beloved family…there's no place like home!" she wrote. "Grateful to all I was blessed to see at @passbooksmississippi.

"Thank you so much! Lovely way to launch my latest book 'Brighter By The Day.' #SundaySerenity."

It wasn't just her family who came to her support as she launches her new book, but also her ABC colleagues, with co-anchor Michael Strahan leaving a comment simply saying: "Home," and David Muir dropping a heart emoji.

Robin was supported by family as she prepared to launch her new book

A fan wrote: "Such a beautiful family! God bless you all … best wishes on the launch of your latest book," and another also said: "Priceless moments with family made you appreciate life to the fullest."

The noted author first spoke about her book, which releases 12 April, on GMA with her co-hosts Michael and George Stephanopoulos back in September.

The 61-year-old revealed that the book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

The GMA star first spoke of her book in September

"Drawing on advice and knowledge she gleaned from conversations with loved ones, spiritual practices, and life experiences, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same," the synopsis of the book reads.

