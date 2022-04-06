We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Robin Roberts is gearing up for something really exciting, and she celebrated that by announcing some exciting news on social media.

The Good Morning America star revealed that she was participating in a virtual event to help celebrate the upcoming release of her new book, Brighter By the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Along with a snapshot advertising the event, due to take place on 14 April, she wrote: "Join me for a special virtual event to help celebrate the release of my new book! Ticketed event - purchase a copy of BRIGHTER BY THE DAY from a participating bookstore to get access to the event. #brighterbytheday."

Many fans took to the comments to express their excitement and reveal how much they were looking forward to the book, with one saying: "So excited to read it! Congratulations — and thank you for spreading your light so beautifully!"

Another wrote: "We've purchased your book. Anxiously waiting for its arrival. Continued Blessings," with a third also commenting: "Sounds like this will be a good thing for me to attend."

Robin will take part in a virtual event to celebrate the release of her book

The noted author first spoke about her book, which releases 12 April, on GMA with her co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan back in September.

The 61-year-old revealed that the book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

"Drawing on advice and knowledge she gleaned from conversations with loved ones, spiritual practices, and life experiences, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same," the synopsis of the book reads.

The GMA star first spoke of her book in September

The book is the ABC star's fourth major publication, following From the Heart: Seven Rules to Live By, an updated version titled From the Heart: Eight Rules to Live By, and Everybody's Got Something. She's written several other sports-related books as well.

