Robin Roberts pays heartfelt tribute following sad death in emotional message

Robin Roberts started her week on a sad note as she paid her respects following the tragic death of softball legend Joan Joyce.

Joan passed away at the age of 81 over the weekend, and Robin paid tribute to her on Monday's Good Morning America.

"This morning sports fans are celebrating the life of Joan Joyce," Robin told viewers, before listing all of her incredible achievements, including reaching one thousand wins in her coaching career. "She was one heck of a basketball player as well. And she was so feisty!" the 61-year-old added.

On Twitter, Robin also used her platform to pay tribute to Joan. She wrote: "This morn we remember the legendary Joan Joyce… multi-sport athlete and longtime coach at @FloridaAtlantic. Known as one of the greatest pitchers… striking out Ted Williams and recently reaching one-thousand wins in her coaching career. We celebrate her life next on @GMA."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you Robin Roberts and GMA for recognizing one of the greatest female athletes," while another wrote: "Thank you for recognizing the life and passing of Joan Joyce! Truly the greatest athlete in any sport, of any gender, of all time!" A third added: "Thank you for honouring the life of the amazing Joan Joyce."

This morn we remember the legendary #JoanJoyce...multi-sport athlete and longtime coach at @FloridaAtlantic. Known as one of the greatest pitchers...striking out Ted Williams and recently reaching one-thousand wins in her coaching career. We celebrate her life next on @GMA. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 28, 2022

Robin Roberts paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Joan Joyce

Florida Atlantic University announced Joan's death in a post on its website. Joan was the university's softball coach, and was also the school's former women's golf coach.

FAU President John Kelly said: "This is a terribly sad loss for the FAU family. Joan was a true sports legend, and we are grateful for the 28 years she spent here, modeling the best in personal and professional behavior for our student-athletes. Joan's legacy will live on at the university and across the country through the generations of young women she inspired to play – and excel at – softball and golf."

Robin is also huge in the sporting world

The sports star had an incredible career which included being inducted into 20 halls of fames. She was also placed in the Guinness Book of World Records, listed as the all-time record holder in golf for "fewer putts in a round (17) for the LPGA and PGA."

FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White said: "We are very saddened to learn of Coach Joyce's passing. Joan was one of the pillars that FAU Athletics was built upon.

"She was a legend in many ways and leaves a legacy at FAU and beyond that is unmatched. We are forever grateful for her nearly three decades of service to FAU and her student-athletes."

