Robin Roberts praised for her strength by GMA co-stars as she marks career milestone The TV star joined Good Morning America in 2002

Robin Roberts has had a phenomenal career and for the past two decades she's been waking up with the nation on Good Morning America.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos absent from new work video - fans say the same thing

The TV favorite will mark 20 years on GMA on Thursday, and received a heartwarming video from her colleagues and famous friends to celebrate such an occasion.

Taking to Instagram at the start of the week, Robin posted the montage for her followers to view, which featured messages from Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and the rest of her colleagues.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts celebrates 20 years on the show

Jennifer Garner was among the famous faces that also made an appearance.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartfelt tribute following sad death

MORE: Robin Roberts reflects on 'challenging' year as fans send their support

One of the main ways in which Robin was honored in the video was for her strength, with many praising her.

"Your strength, your light, lifts us all," David Muir said, while Amy Robach described her as "inspring and loving". "A fearless trailblazer," T.J. Holmes added.

Robin Roberts has a close bond with her GMA co-stars

Clearly moved by the video, Robin wrote alongside the clip: "Truly humbled and immensely grateful to all for your love and support all these years.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Gayle King leave fans stunned with photos from latest appearance

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

"Thank you and bless you. Being a member of the GMA family wasn’t on my vision board which reminds me of God's 3 answers to prayer: 1)Yes 2) Not yet 3) He has something even better in mind for you."

Robin with Michael Strahan on the red carpet

Fans were quick to show further support for Robin, with one writing: "Love you, keep up the great work," while another wrote: "You are truly the greatest." A third added: "Congratulations on your wonderful career."

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health news

MORE: Robin Roberts and co-stars engage in debate that divides fans

The former sports star has shared her ups and downs on the show during the last 20 years too, including her public health battles.

Robin and her partner Amber Laign

Robin has fought both breast cancer in 2007 and had a bone marrow transplant in 2012. Most recently, the star told viewers on GMA that her long-term partner Amber Laign was battling breast cancer.

MORE: Robin Roberts convinced that she will get into trouble with partner Amber for this reason

MORE: When will Robin Roberts return to GMA? Worried fans saying the same thing

She has also shared the joys in her life too, including celebrating her 16th anniversary with Amber last year, and her many accomplishments outside of the studios.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.