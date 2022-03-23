Robin Roberts reveals 'issues' with partner Amber's cancer treatment - 'they will be resolved soon' The ABC host is a breast cancer survivor herself

Robin Roberts shared an update regarding her partner Amber Laign's battle with breast cancer, revealing that there had been a slight hiccup.

Taking to social media before her appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, the TV personality delivered her usual morning message.

After her morning wisdom and prayer, she pressed a buzzer to address it all to "sweet Amber," adding: "Y'know so many people have asked how Amber is doing. And I have to just tell you that she is doing well.

"There have been some issues with her chemo treatment and we are confident that they will be resolved soon," Robin revealed, appearing strong and optimistic.

She continued: "And we know that everybody's got something and we want you to know that we are thinking and praying [for] you."

Robin shared an update on Amber's cancer treatment

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter and send their love to Amber, with one writing: "Good morning send prayers for Amber and you to keep you both healthy."

Another added: "Welcome back. Good to see you. Have been worried about you and Amber," with a third also sweetly saying: "Chain breaker and way maker! Amen!! Praying for your sweet Amber!!!"

The morning news show anchor had been away from her usual spot on GMA for the past few installments, instead being filled in for by Amy Robach.

She wasn't the only one missing, though, as co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan have also been away, with T.J. Holmes and Whit Johnson taking their spots.

The GMA host has been taking time away from the show to support her partner

Robin shared Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in another one of her morning wisdom videos she'd posted last month, also adding that she would be away from the show from time to time in order to take care of her partner as she goes through chemotherapy.

