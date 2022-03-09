Elizabeth Hurley dedicates emotional post to Shane Warne's daughters following his death The late cricketer passed away on Friday

Elizabeth Hurley has paid a poignant tribute to Shane Warne's daughters following the cricketer's sudden death on Friday.

The swimwear model took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with her ex-fiancé's daughters Brooke and Summer, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne . I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart."

VIDEO: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

Fans were quick to comment on the sentiment, with many simply posting a crying face emoji.

One wrote: "This is beautiful," while another wrote: "Heartbreaking." A third added: "Beautiful words."

Shane shared Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and son Jackson, 22 with ex-wife Simone Callahan. The sportsman's death was reported on Friday, with his management confirming the sad news in a statement in The Sun.

Elizabeth Hurley paid a heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne's daughters on International Women's Day

A spokesperson said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived." The message continued: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Shane was once the captain of the Australia national team and was widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. He also played cricket for his home state of Victoria and English domestic cricket for Hampshire.

Elizabeth paid a public tribute to Shane on Saturday with an emotional post. Sharing several touching photos of the pair, she wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

The model was previously engaged to Shane and they remained great friends

The model's son Damian Hurley also expressed his heartbreak on her post, simply sharing a broken heart emoji in the comment section of his mother's post.

The 19-year-old later shared several photos of Shane and himself from his childhood on his own Instagram account, and hailed the sportsman as a "father figure" for himself as he grew up.

The cricketer passed away suddenly on Friday

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known," he movingly wrote.

"My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

