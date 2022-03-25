Elizabeth Hurley always knows how to command attention and she did so on Friday when she marked Elton John's 75th birthday.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley left emotional after being forced to miss Shane Warne's funeral

The model shared a throwback snap of the pair partying together, and she looked absolutely sensational in a pink party dress as she cuddled up to the Crocodile Rock singer. Elizabeth could've been royalty in her beautiful low-slung outfit as she completed her outfit with a stunning silver tiara. She and Elton wore matching pink wristwatches, as her gorgeous hair fell down her back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging golden gown

Both looked overjoyed at the event, and Elton looked as dapper as ever in a black suit, finished off with his trademark sunglasses.

MORE: David Furnish pens emotional message to 'spectacular' Elton John on 75th birthday

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley sets social media alight in cheetah-print bikini

In a heartfelt tribute, Elizabeth wrote: "Happy 75th Birthday to the wondrous @eltonjohn - always loyal, always supportive. Cut from a cloth that has long been discontinued, Elton makes the world a better place. I love you, EJ." The post was finished with a string of heart emojis.

Fans were wowed by the daring ensemble, and were quick to share their love in the comments section.

One said: "He has to be a kick to be around, lovely gown....on you," while a second posted: "Stunning pic."

Elizabeth marked Elton's birthday in style

Others were thrilled to see the close connection between the two, as one enthused: "Really nice tribute, gorgeous photo."

Another asked: "Is there a story behind the matching wrist watches?" while one more added: "75 but always young at heart! Happy birthday, Elton!"

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley reacts as Shane Warne’s ex-wife is comforted by children in new photo

READ: Elizabeth Hurley dedicates emotional post to Shane Warne's daughters following his death

Elizabeth often breaks the internet when she shares some of her jaw-dropping fashions, and earlier this month she proved that she could still do that while nursing an injury.

As she relaxed at a retreat, she posed up a storm in a white crop top and pair of skintight leggings – perfectly highlighting her flawless physique.

The pair are close friends

She had a stunning face of makeup, complete with nude lip, and allowed her hair to cascade down the side of her face, making her even mire beautiful than the serene surroundings outside of her window.

MORE: Damian Hurley pays tribute to heartbroken mum Elizabeth Hurley following shock death

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Shane Warne's daughter's emotional tribute - 'Your dad worshipped you'

The Bedazzled star playfully posed in her photos, one featuring her arms outstretched towards the corners of the snap, while another saw her posing with her arms above her head.

"My god you are perfect," one follower complimented, while a second added: "Absolutely gorgeous! I'm in love."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.