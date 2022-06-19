Elizabeth Hurley sets social media alight in cheetah-print bikini Stunning as always

Elizabeth Hurley loves reminding her fans of the warm summer months with her spectacular swimsuit photos, and this one may be her most eye-catching yet.

The model recently shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, displaying her phenomenal beach body in a barely-there cheetah-print bikini.

Elizabeth's brown locks lushly rested on her shoulders as she struck a side lean, surrounded by gorgeous blue waters and sand.

She was promoting her swimwear line in with the post and linked fans back to the website for her eponymous brand.

The photo she shared was a throwback from earlier in 2021 as she showed off the same piece called the Victoire Bikini.

"My favourite bikini is FINALLY back in stock #VictoireBikini @elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the photograph she shared of it at the time.

The star posed on the beach

Fans were instantly enamored by her post at the time, dropping flurries of heart and flame emojis, with many complimenting the bikini itself.

One fan commented: "Fountain of youth," with another saying: "Amazing GORGEOUS LADY," and a third adding: "20 yr olds probably dread you coming to the beach. More competition than they can handle."

The Bedazzled actress often delights fans with her swimsuit posts, showing off the exotic tropical locales she's visited and how she's managed to stay so fit.

The star's bikinis usually break the internet

However, her promotion of her swimwear line via social media has made a difference, as it was revealed in early 2021 that her swimwear label made a profit over the previous year, for the first time in years.

Elizabeth, 57, first set up the company in 1994 alongside her then partner Hugh Grant, from whom she later split amicably in 2000. The star currently runs it with ex-husband, Arun Nayar.

