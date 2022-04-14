Peter Andre shares candid photos of wife Emily and rarely-seen children after family surprise The couple share two young children together

Peter Andre is making the most of his family time after surprising them by returning early from his work trip to Jamaica.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 49-year-old shared a series of candid photos of him and his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo - whose identities they've kept hidden.

The family headed to Surrey Hills for a low-key walk and picnic, taking gorgeous family photos against a backdrop of the stunning countryside.

The doting dad simply put a heart emoji, while his NHS doctor wife remarked: "Picnic at Box Hill this afternoon [heart emoji] @peterandre."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Simple pleasures are the best. Lovely family." Another stated: "Beautiful family, beautiful photos." A third post read: "Lovely [heart emoji] enjoy making memories xx."

One of the snaps Peter shared on Instagram

The outing comes shortly after Peter released his latest new! magazine column, in which he revealed how he flew home early from Jamaica in order to surprise his children and his wife Emily for Easter.

He wrote: "At the time of writing, I'm on my way home from the airport. I've arrived a day earlier than expected to surprise the kids, who are enjoying their half-term break."

Peter is a doting dad to four children

The star, who was abroad to work on a feature film as well as a music video, wanted to return home early to give his partner a "break" from family work.

"I'll be cooking them dinner this week, and tucking the younger ones into bed. It'll be great to give Emily a break too," he added.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children. Peter is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

