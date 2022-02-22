Peter Andre issues warning to fans after treating family to incredible holiday in the snow The family travelled to Bulgaria last week

Peter Andre had the best week with his family in the snow and has warned his fans that he will be posting lots of photos from their incredible week away in Bulgaria.

Taking to his Instagram, the father-of-four told his nearly two million followers: "What an incredible week skiing with the family. Just to warn you I will post loads of Instagram pics in the coming days."

He continued: "Massive thank you to @crystalholidays for organising unforgettable things for us including snowmobiling and riding beautiful horses in the snow. More to come… @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre #millie #theo."

In the gorgeous snap, which has been liked by more than 10,000 followers, Peter and his family can all be seen sitting in the snow whilst posing for a picture.

The Andre family travelled to Bulgaria during the half term

The Mysterious Girl singer has his youngest son, Theo, sitting in between his legs whilst daughter Millie, seven, is all dressed up in pink ski gear sitting close to him.

Emily MacDonagh can be seen in an all-red ski suit in between Peter's children with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Peter's fans loved the rare family photo and commented on how "cute" they all looked.

The father-of-four warned fans that he would be sharing lots of photos from their holiday

"This is what family looks like. Adorable," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Beautiful family, you are such a good dad Pete, and Emily an amazing mum and step mum."

Emily recently received criticism from Pete's former wife Katie. In a now-deleted message on her Instagram Stories, Katie said Emily was "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and was "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

She also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year.

Both Peter and Emily declined to comment on the allegations and have continued their everyday life with the children.