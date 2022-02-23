Peter Andre shares tribute to wife Emily with incredible photo The couple are so in love

Peter Andre recently enjoyed a fabulous family holiday on the slopes of Bulgaria with his children and his wife Emily MacDonagh.

He then took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo that proved what a great time Emily had on the trip – and we're seriously impressed!

The NHS doctor clearly looks after her own health and fitness as the shot showed her leaping into the air to do a star jump while wearing a stunning bright red ski suit.

Emily's mouth was open as she appeared to squeal with excitement, and Peter teasingly captioned the image: "Not sure she was enjoying it," adding a heart emoji and tagging his wife's Instagram account.

The singer's followers were quick to share their love for the picture, with their comments including: "Great photo," "Beautiful lady," and: "Pure happiness," while many other fans simply posted heart emojis in response.

The half-term trip to the mountains of Borovets made for a fun family trip for the couple and their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo.

Peter's eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, also hit the slopes.

Peter captured Emily enjoying their ski holiday

The family first skied in Courchevel as part of their reality show, Meet the Andres, and it has fast become a passion for the sporty clan.

Revealing the reason for their change of destination in an Instagram post, Peter wrote: "I had no idea Bulgaria is a ski destination and it's been wonderful. We were originally going to France, but entry requirements meant we couldn't as Junior wasn't able to get his second vaccination in time."

He continued: "We had to find an alternative and I'm so grateful we did. Bulgaria has been amazing – the people, the food, the place, and of course, the skiing. We are definitely coming back."

