Peter Andre's wife Emily flooded with messages as she shares exciting news

Emily Andre has shared some exciting news with her fans – and they are overjoyed! The NHS doctor, who is married to Peter Andre, has revealed that her second book about puberty is being released next month.

The book, called Growing Up For Boys: Everything You Need To Know, is the follow up to her first one which was aimed at girls.

Sharing the cover picture on Instagram, Emily remarked: "It's finally here! I'm so excited to reveal the cover for my new book! Growing Up For Boys will be out May, 2022 with @scholastic_uk.

"It is a reassuring guide for age 9+ readers on what to expect when growing up, and I hope it will help young people to navigate the changes and pressures of puberty."

Elaborating further on the guide, she added: "It can be a difficult time, so I have written a book that I hope answers some of the questions that children may not feel able to talk about, and reassure them that their journey is unique and special to them.

"Because we all go through this journey at different stages - there is no right or wrong way, but I hope this book helps steer them and they understand what they are going through. You can preorder your copy now with the link in my bio! #growingupforboys #puberty #growingup #scholasticbooks."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So happy to see this!!!! Cant wait to get a copy! Thanks." Another said: "Perfect timing for my 9 and a half year old! Well done you and thank you for helping us Mums out with a tricky subject. I'll get the girl one in advance too xx." A third post read: "Perfect… amazing, thank you. I have two boys, will be purchasing this."

Peter and Emily share daughter Amelia and son Theo

The second guide will no doubt be a huge success as back in February the girls' book became an Amazon bestseller.

When it came to writing her first book, Emily previously revealed that she drew on experiences from her own life and has looked towards her loved ones for guidance.

"Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely."

