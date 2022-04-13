Peter Andre surprises wife Emily with romantic gesture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Andre is known for surprising his loved ones, and his latest gesture is extremely sweet. In his latest new! magazine column, the 49-year-old revealed he flew home early from Jamaica in order to surprise his children and his wife Emily for Easter.

He wrote: "At the time of writing, I'm on my way home from the airport. I've arrived a day earlier than expected to surprise the kids, who are enjoying their half-term break."

The star, who was in Jamaica to work on a feature film as well as a music video, wanted to return home early to give his NHS doctor wife a "break" from family work.

"I'll be cooking them dinner this week, and tucking the younger ones into bed. It'll be great to give Emily a break too," he added.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo. Peter is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

The Easter break comes as Emily revealed that her second book about puberty is being released next month. The book, called Growing Up For Boys: Everything You Need To Know, is the follow up to her first one which was aimed at girls.

Peter is a doting dad of four kids

Sharing the cover picture on Instagram, Emily remarked: "It's finally here! I'm so excited to reveal the cover for my new book! Growing Up For Boys will be out May, 2022 with @scholastic_uk.

"It is a reassuring guide for age 9+ readers on what to expect when growing up, and I hope it will help young people to navigate the changes and pressures of puberty."

Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know, £7.91, Amazon

Elaborating further on the guide, she added: "It can be a difficult time, so I have written a book that I hope answers some of the questions that children may not feel able to talk about, and reassure them that their journey is unique and special to them.

"Because we all go through this journey at different stages - there is no right or wrong way, but I hope this book helps steer them and they understand what they are going through. You can preorder your copy now with the link in my bio! #growingupforboys #puberty #growingup #scholasticbooks."

