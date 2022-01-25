Peter Andre's wife Emily details role as stepmother to teenage kids Princess and Junior The NHS doctor has released a guide on puberty

Emily Andre has revealed the approach she has taken when it comes to parenting her stepchildren, Junior and Princess.

The NHS doctor, who recently released her guide on puberty, called Growing Up for Girls, is married to Peter Andre, and together they are parents to eight-year-old daughter, Millie, and five-year-old son Theo.

They live in Surrey with Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from his four-year marriage with Katie Price.

As a stepmother, Emily has revealed she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role but to act more like a "big sister". "I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times.

"They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

When it came to writing her first book, Emily recently revealed how she drew experiences from her own life and has looked towards her loved ones for guidance.

Emily is pictured with Peter and his two eldest children

"Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely.

"When I was writing the book, I was thinking, 'Okay, how would I feel discussing this with Millie? How would I explain this to Millie or Theo?' And that really helped me with the wording and trying to make it really accessible and relatable, so I relied on that a lot."

The book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, was published this month. This will then be followed up by Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know in May 2022.

