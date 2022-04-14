Sharon Stone shares incredible never-before-seen throwback from her childhood

Sharon Stone is seriously reminiscing with a never-before-seen throwback picture of her rarely seen family, featuring the star as a young girl.

Her sister, Kelly Renee Stone, shared the impressive photograph on Instagram, in honor of Easter Sunday coming up.

The actress looks as adorable as can be, aged no more than ten-years-old, posing alongside her youngest sister, her father, and presumably one of her brothers, Patrick or Mike Stone.

The Basic Instinct star was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and started college near her home at the young age of 15 – having been considered academically gifted as a child – before dropping out to pursue modeling in New York City.

The photo sees the family in very fitting, 1960s style outfits, with Sharon wearing a structured plaid coat, adorably holding a small purse, and her hair styled in a slicked back bun.

Her sister appears perfectly coordinated in the same hairstyle, wearing a cape-like coat with a red flower brooch, and they're both wearing white gloves. Kelly noted their chic looks in the caption, writing: "We were pretty snazzy on Easter Sunday."

The endearing throwback

Fans couldn't help but gush at the sweet picture and comment on the dapper looks, writing: "Love the 'cape' look. My dad never wore a hat but my grandfather always did. Love a man in a hat!" as well as: "Always like your dad's hats."

The mom-of-three has previously opened up about her tough childhood yet how grateful she is for the values her parents instilled in her from a young age. She revealed to Variety that her father was an "extreme feminist" detailing how though he had been born into wealth, his family lost all their money after their father died and his mom didn't get anything.

Kelly, Sharon, and their mother Dorothy

She explained that: "He thought it was so wrong that his mother didn't get half of it, just because she was a woman. My dad was insistent that I have this feminist attitude. So much so that I never thought of myself as a feminist. These were the rules of my household.

While the family patriarch has passed away, fans of the actress know just how close she is to her mother, Dorothy Stone, who she routinely shares sweet videos and updates with.

