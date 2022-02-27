Sharon Stone shares uplifting update on mom's health

Sharon Stone's mom is doing better everyday. Fans of Sharon flooded her comment section with support after she gave followers an update regarding her health.

Dorothy Stone, 89, suffered from an acute stroke at the end of 2021, and the Basic Instinct star has taken fans along through her mother's recovery.

The actress has revealed her mom has majorly improved since the stroke that had left her "unresponsive" and that Dorothy is in good spirits.

Sharon took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her mom along with friends out for a nice lunch. It features Dorothy in a baby blue sweater and sunglasses as she is hugged by three other women.

The award-winning actress captioned the endearing image with a heartfelt caption, writing: "MOM, up and out for lunch [with] friends. When you are raised by wolves; you rise like a wolf."

The sweet reunion

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to commend the two for their resilience, with actress Frances Fisher writing: "This is a miracle Sharon!!!" as others commented: "You and your mom are amazing!! Warrior women," as well as: "Beautiful Dot, looking great!"

The mom and daughter duo have been showered with love for months as Sharon shared routine updates on her mom's health.

In another heartwarming image of the two shared to instagram, the star cheekily wrote that: "YES, YOUR KINDEST THOUGHTS & PRAYERS DID WORK. 89 years old. 5 strokes, heart attack, pacemaker. Looking for a boyfriend."

Sharon and Dorothy in high spirits

Sharon's good friend, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham wrote a slew of applause emojis, as Kelly Ripa commented: "Atta girl Dot!" and Katie Couric, Vera Wang, and Lisa Rinna also commented.

The actress is also celebrating the announcement of her latest project, which sounds truly thrilling. Sharon is set to both produce and star in the movie adaptation, which, per Deadline, follows "a savvy, young journalist gets embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, and must contemplate whether finding the painting and exposing its dark history is worth her life."

