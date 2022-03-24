Sharon Stone shares unique transformation for latest project The Casino star has her "finger" on the pulse

Sharon Stone has been known for her ability to be a chameleon when it comes to her many roles and projects, although her fans certainly weren't expecting to see her latest one.

The actress took to social media to share a clip for a commercial spot that she was recently a part of for Slotomania, an app with casino-style games.

She played the part of Captain Slotostar, a caped crusader who encouraged users to alleviate their boredom by downloading Slotomania, using the tagline "fun is in your hands."

But for the part, she appeared as an animated version of herself, with her face edited onto the index finger of someone's hand, wearing a tiara and a pink cape.

The hilarity of the situation was not lost on her, as she quipped in her caption: "Great to team with @slotomania for #CaptainSlotostar! Saving fingers everywhere from boredom."

Many of her fans were left in hysterics by the clip and applauded the actress for her sense of humor and ability to able to pull off anything.

Sharon was transformed into a finger for a commercial spot

One commented: "LOVE LOVE this..how cool," with another saying: "OMG. I [heart emoji] these commercials. Thanks Sharon," and a third adding: "LOL this is something."

The superstar actress has been keeping quite active with new projects lately, but she also took the time recently to look back at an older, much loved one.

Sharon shared pictures on Instagram from her 1992 film Basic Instinct opposite Michael Douglas, stills from the movie that saw her staring at her co-star while she seduced him in order to carry out her plan.

She captioned her photographs: "This weekend is Basic Instinct's 30th Anniversary. Thank you to @michaelkirkdouglas #PaulVerhoeven @studiocanal for all the great memories."

The actress celebrated the 30-year anniversary of Basic Instinct

The movie turned the 64-year-old into a household name and nabbed her several awards and nominations, including for a Golden Globe.

She also shared a snapshot of herself celebrating the anniversary with a friend of hers wearing a shirt that depicted her character Catherine's iconic interrogation scene.

