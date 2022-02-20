Sharon Stone shares new devastating photo following the loss of her beloved pet dog The Hollywood star has supported by her fans

Sharon Stone has shared a new picture following the heartbreaking loss of her pet dog Joe Stone.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a beautiful image of her pet pooch lying down on a miniature couch, alongside the caption: "Joe 'Biggy' Stone on his throne RIP."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "So sorry," while another wrote: "What a sweet boy. My sincere condolences to you and the family." A third added: "Oh no, very sorry for your loss."

The Basic Instinct star had announced the devastating news of Joe's passing on Saturday, alongside a picture of herself with him and her other dog Bandit sitting on the stairs at her family home in LA.

"We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago, just ready to share. It's a process," she wrote.

It's been an incredibly tough time for the actress, who has faced more heartache following her beloved mother Dorothy Marie's stroke in November.

Sharon Stone shared a heartbreaking new photo of her beloved dog Joe

The 88-year-old has been supported by her daughter throughout her recovering, and Sharon shared a positive update on her mother on Friday after sharing a picture of her sitting up in a hospital room.

"Better every day," she wrote alongside the image.

Sharon, her mother, and grandmother have all suffered strokes in the past, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain ageing diseases that disproportionately affect women.

The Basic Instinct star with her three sons

In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue. "This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she began.

"My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed." She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

