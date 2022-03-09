Sharon Stone looks incredible in new impressive photoshoot - and it's a work of art! The photo is instantly iconic

Sharon Stone is making jaws drop worldwide as she shares her latest stunning project. The star looked absolutely unreal in a new series of photos.

Sharon took to Instagram to reveal her latest exciting career news, that she's GQ Portugal's next cover star. The photos are truly a work of art.

The Basic Instinct actress dazzled for the photoshoot, which took place in the uber glamorous Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, France.

WATCH: Sharon speaks with Oprah Winfrey about losing and recapturing her radiance after her stroke

For the cover, the star showed off her impressive physique in a figure-hugging mesh dress with see-through stripes down its length and cut-outs on its sides showcasing Sharon's curves and abs.

The simple yet incredibly striking photo, with Sharon the sole focus and the bright blue sky as the perfect backdrop, is reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic photo sitting on a yacht in Portofino with an equally calm and blue background behind her.

Fans raved about the painting-like portrait, with Katie Couric commenting: "SHARON," with fire emojis, as other followers wrote: "Ummmmm stunning!!!" and: "Legendary ICON," as well as: "Not only art of living...Totally art," referring to the phrase mentioned on the cover.

The striking portrait

The title of the piece is "Put Your Sharon Stone On!" and the magazine detailed that in it: "Hollywood superstar reveals herself and tells GQ how she sometimes forgets that she is herself: Sharon Stone."

Sharon shared the stunning cover and thanked GQ and its "fabulous team" as she was inundated with compliments in return.

Sharon is showered with love by fans as she celebrates Milan Fashion Week

The star has been making waves non-stop, as she documents her travels around Europe. Other than France for the photoshoot, she was most recently in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she stunned day after day in glamorous looks by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following her travels, the actress will next appear in the second installment of HBO's The Flight Attendant, playing the estranged mom of Kaley Cuoco's character.

