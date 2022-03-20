Sharon Stone marks major career milestone with jaw-dropping throwback

Sharon Stone has had a legendary Hollywood career, and she took to social media recently to pay homage to the work that shot her to superstardom.

The actress shared pictures on Instagram from her 1992 film Basic Instinct opposite Michael Douglas, stills from the movie that saw her staring at her co-star while she seduced him in order to carry out her plan.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

She looked unbelievable in the shots and they served as a perfect glance into her character, with Sharon captioning her photographs: "This weekend is Basic Instinct's 30th Anniversary. Thank you to @michaelkirkdouglas #PaulVerhoeven @studiocanal for all the great memories."

Fans were instantly enamored with the mention of the iconic 90s film, with many of Sharon's famous friends leaving comments as well, including Naomi Campbell, who simply dropped a few burning heart emojis.

One fan wrote: "One of my most favorite movies of all time!!!! There was Basic Instinct before 50 Shades of Gray," with another adding: "You looked fabulous in this movie," and a third saying: "Absolutely magnificent performance by you Sharon! It was traumatic I know- but you proved your talent! Bravo!!!"

Sharon shared stills from her 1992 film Basic Instinct

In the movie, Sharon played Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist who enters a relationship with Michael's character, a detective, while carrying out a series of elaborate murders and basing her novels off them.

The movie turned the 64-year-old into a household name and nabbed her several awards and nominations, including for a Golden Globe.

She also shared another snapshot over the weekend of herself celebrating the iconic film's 30th anniversary and a very special outfit.

In the picture, Sharon embraced her friend, who wore a shirt featuring an animated version of Catherine during the movie's famous interrogation scene, smoking a cigarette while wearing a white turtleneck mini-dress and baring her endless legs.

The hit neo-noir thriller marked its 30th anniversary

"I have anniversaries. Happy Basic Instinct World [heart emoji] Sharon," she wrote.

