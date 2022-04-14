Celine Dion marks major milestone with celebratory throwback photograph The Power of Love performer has a storied career

Celine Dion delighted fans on Thursday as they were able to get a glimpse of a more celebratory version of hers, albeit via a throwback.

The singer's team took to her social feed to share pictures of hers from the launch party of her 1987 album Incognito, where she looked quite different.

She wore a dazzling sequined black dress which featured ruffled hems and a lacy ruffled skirt as she performed at the party.

Celine was pictured grabbing onto a series of balloons as she celebrated the huge accomplishment, that being her first album on a major record label.

"Throwing it back 35 years ago this month to the launch party for Celine's 'Incognito' album, her first album on a major record label! Revisit this gem from the late 80's," her team penned.

Fans quickly poured into the comments section to express their love and support for the Canadian superstar, inundating her with heart emojis.

Celine celebrated the launch of her 1987 album with throwback photographs

One wrote: "You will always be the moment," with another saying: "CELINE WE LOVE YOU," and many also deemed her the "Queen."

The performer has been away from the spotlight in the past few months as she recovers from the health struggles that left her unable to perform and continue on her tour.

However, she did recently share a glimpse of herself with fans as she shared an important message in a video from home.

With a message directed to the world leaders, who are discussing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine on Saturday, Celine posted an appeal video to her Instagram feed.

The singer shared a personal message calling for support for Ukraine

Captioning the post both in French and English, the star wrote: "I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I'm calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now - Celine xx."

